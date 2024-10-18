China's retail sales up 3.3 pct in first three quarters

Xinhua) 15:43, October 18, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's retail sales of consumer goods went up 3.3 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.

The country's retail sales of consumer goods totaled 35.3564 trillion yuan (about 4.96 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, data from the NBS showed.

In September, retail sales rose 3.2 percent year on year.

