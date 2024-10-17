Shenyang unveils pioneering HR standards to boost employment, service quality

People's Daily Online) 10:38, October 17, 2024

Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, launched the first local human resources service standards in northeast China on July 31, 2024, marking a significant development in the region's HR services sector.

The standards were unveiled at a ceremony held in Shenyang, signaling their official implementation in the city.

Photo shows the launch ceremony. (Photo/Han Bing)

With over 1,300 HR service enterprises and an industry value of about 27 billion yuan ($3.7 billion), this sector plays a pivotal role in Shenyang's modern service industry, boosting employment and driving economic growth.

Shenyang's Human Resources and Social Security Bureau initiated the "Local HR Service Standards Project" in 2023. The initiative involved collaboration with 100 representative HR firms and underwent a 10-stage development process, including research, expert consultations and data analysis.

The new standards are tailored to Shenyang's specific needs and local conditions. The standards promote a "service-driven employment" approach, highlighting the sector's role in job stability and economic support.

Photo shows the human resources service standards. (Photo/Han Bing)

The standards comprise 11 documents covering both public and commercial HR services. They aim to guide HR service institutions in establishing standardized regulations, service content, work processes and evaluation measures.

The standards also include a comprehensive evaluation system for HR service institutions, using quantitative metrics to assess their service quality.

Wen Wu, director of the Intellectual Property Research Office at Liaoning Standardization Research Institute, said these are the first such standards in northeast China, filling a gap in the business services sector, particularly in the area of human resources.

Shenyang plans to use these new standards to improve its HR services sector. The city aims to boost service quality, support HR firms' growth, and strengthen the local economy. Residents seeking jobs should also benefit from better employment services.

