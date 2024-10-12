China to roll out fiscal policy mix to stabilize property market: finance minister

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will apply a set of fiscal policy tools including local government special-purpose bonds, special funds and taxation policies to help stabilize the property market, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference on Saturday.

