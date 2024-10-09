Home>>
Is "globalization" becoming synonymous with "sinicization?"
(People's Daily Online) 15:23, October 09, 2024
Let's hear a spirited discussion between Einar Tangen, renowned American commentator on political and economic affairs, and Professor Shi Yi from China Foreign Affairs University, in response to this question echoing around the world.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- New China's developments benefit the world
- China upholds win-win cooperation, promotes economic globalization
- China advocates equal, orderly multi-polar world, inclusive economic globalization that benefits all: FM
- China expects further cooperation with World Bank
- MSC participants call for enhanced int'l cooperation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.