China expects further cooperation with World Bank

Xinhua) 09:36, February 22, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China expects to deepen cooperation with the World Bank and make positive contributions to global poverty reduction and development, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when asked to comment on the World Banks's new appointment of Zhang Wencai as Managing Director and World Bank Group Chief Administrative Officer.

"We welcome the appointment of the World Bank," Mao said, pointing out that China is the world's largest developing country and the World Bank is the world's largest multilateral development institution. The two sides have established a close development partnership and conducted fruitful cooperation over the past 40 plus years.

Mao said China supports the World Bank's reform to strengthen its development purpose and institutional capacity, help developing countries achieve sustainable development and effectively address global challenges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)