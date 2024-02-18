China willing to be stabilizing force for global growth: FM

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to be a stabilizing force for global growth, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when delivering a keynote speech during the "China in the World" session at the ongoing Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Chinese economy has always been full of vitality and resilience, and the long-term positive momentum has become more obvious.

China's 5.2-percent growth in 2023 contributed a third of the global growth. With its rapid growth, China -- the world's largest market -- will release greater benefits to the world, and the global business community generally believes that "the next China is still China," Wang said.

The biggest political consensus of the Chinese people is to concentrate on achieving Chinese modernization, while accelerating high-quality development is the fundamental principle of China in the new era. As Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, China's door of opening up will only open wider, Wang said.

China will continue to expand institutional opening-up, reduce the negative list for foreign investment access, and provide a more market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment for European and other companies, Wang said, adding that at present, China has mutual visa exemptions with 23 countries and unilateral visa exemptions for many European countries.

In the future, China will provide more convenience for people of all countries to invest, do business, travel and study in China, Wang said.

It has now become an international consensus to oppose "decoupling," and more and more insightful people have realized that non-cooperation is the biggest risk. Whoever tries to "de-sinicize" in the name of "de-risking" will make a historical mistake. The ocean of the world economy will not be reduced into isolated small rivers, and so the trend of economic globalization will not be reversed, Wang said.

Wang called for concerted efforts to make globalization more universally beneficial and inclusive, so as to benefit more countries and more people.

