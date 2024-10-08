Wig industry prospers in Xuchang, C China's Henan

A customer selects wigs at the showroom of Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

Strands of hair, known as "Xiaofa" (small wig), carefully packaged, traveled along the Maritime Silk Road from India to Xuchang city in central China's Henan Province.

A few days later, after reaching the hands of skilled workers, the "Xiaofa" was transformed into an exquisite wig. Following the transformation, the wig will be shipped to Africa, Europe, America, and other places, becoming a sought-after item.

Of every 10 wigs globally, six come from Xuchang. Riding the wave of the Belt and Road Initiative, people in Xuchang have turned a "strand of hair" into a billion-dollar industry.

In 2023, the city's export value of hair products reached 16.85 billion yuan ($2.4 billion), up 17.7 percent year on year.

A worker makes a wig at a workshop of Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

With over 4,100 hair product companies and 300,000 people working in the wig industry, Xuchang has made a name for itself in this niche market.

The city's rise to prominence in the wig industry didn't happen overnight – the industry has over 100 years of history in the city, with a growing global focus. In recent years, many wig manufacturing companies in Xuchang have imported human hair from countries including India and Myanmar.

In 2020, Xuchang was granted approval for a bonded logistics center by China's General Administration of Customs. This move opened the floodgates for hair product companies to engage in bonded storage, global procurement, and international distribution.

To facilitate the import of hair, the city has streamlined import procedures by applying for a pilot program for market procurement trade of hair products, issuing an implementation plan for promoting the development of an industry cluster for hair products, and establishing a national-level comprehensive pilot zone for cross-border e-commerce.

A worker of Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd introduces a wig through livestreaming in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li An)

These efforts have reduced the time it takes for hair to travel from India to Xuchang to as little as three to five days, according to Wang Xiaomin, secretary of the hair product industry alliance of Xuchang.

In 2023, there were 764 hair product companies with actual import and export performance in Xuchang, cementing the city's status as the world's largest distribution center and export base for hair products.

Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd. exemplifies the city's booming wig industry. Over 100 workers operate wig-making machines in the company's workshop, racing against the clock to fulfill orders. Wig production requires more than 10 steps, according to Li Fengxin, a worker in the workshop.

A worker makes a wig at a workshop of Henan Rebecca Hair Products Co., Ltd. in Xuchang city, central China's Henan Province, March 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

In addition to wigs made of human hair, wig manufacturing companies in Xuchang have produced eco-friendly synthetic hair products, which have been warmly received by the market.

Currently, wig manufacturing companies in the city have obtained 714 patents, created 117 independent brands, and registered 654 trademarks overseas.

Xuchang's success story is further bolstered by Henan Province's extensive transport network. The city is close to the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport in the provincial capital Zhengzhou. The airport's international logistics services reach over 140 cities in more than 40 countries, enabling Xuchang's hair products to reach global markets efficiently.

