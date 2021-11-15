Wigs become increasingly popular among younger Chinese generation

People's Daily Online) 13:22, November 15, 2021

Wigs, such as hair toppers and extensions, have won increasing favor with a younger generation of Chinese people in recent years amid increased concern over the appearance of one’s hair.

Data from the National Health Commission showed that more than 250 million people in China suffer from hair loss, with an average of one in six people losing their hair, and those aged between 26 and 30 are the main cohort facing the problem.

A worker makes wigs at Henan Rebecca Hair Products Inc. in Xuchang, central China’s Henan province. (Photo/Zhang Yanpeng)

The rising number of people suffering from hair loss has fueled a surge in wigs, which are viewed as quick solutions for them to alter their appearance. Meanwhile, more and more fashion-savvy young people also choose to wear wigs in order to look more stylish.

On a single Chinese e-commerce platform, a shop owner has sold more than 100,000 pieces of just one 9.57-yuan (about $1.5) hair topper.

On another e-commerce platform, the prices of wigs like “hairlines”, hair buns, and hair toppers range from less than 10 yuan to as much as 10,000 yuan. One hair topper supplier is selling more than 40,000 pieces per month.

At a chain store in a shopping mall in Nanjing, east China’s Jiangsu province, a staff member revealed that the store sells human hair wigs with an average price of about 3,000 yuan per piece.

“We receive customers of different age groups and generally sell two or three pieces of wigs every day,” the employee said.

The growth rate of China’s wig market has remained over 20 percent for six consecutive years, and the market size is expected to hit 14.43 billion yuan (about $2.26 billion), China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

