Death toll in Israeli airstrike on West Bank camp rises to 18

Xinhua) 14:42, October 05, 2024

Palestinians inspect the damage of a site after an Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024. At least 18 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- At least 18 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement.

Israeli warplanes launched a raid on a cafe in the al-Hamam neighborhood in the Tulkarm camp, Palestinian security sources said. Faisal Salama, coordinator of the Palestinian factions in Tulkarm, told Xinhua that there were a large number of casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a brief statement on Thursday that as part of a joint IDF and Israeli Security Agency operation, the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike in Tulkarm.

Rising tensions and increasing armed clashes were seen in various cities, villages, and refugee camps across the West Bank following the outbreak of the Gaza conflict last October.

Palestinians inspect the damage of a site after an Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the damage of a site after an Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the damage of a site after an Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the damage of a site after an Israeli airstrike in Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

At least 18 Palestinians were killed and many others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

People comfort each other during a funeral for victims killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

People comfort each other during a funeral for victims killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

People mourn victims killed in an Israeli airstrike during a funeral in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

People comfort each other during a funeral for victims killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

People attend a funeral for victims killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

People attend a funeral for victims killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

People mourn victims killed in an Israeli airstrike during a funeral in the Tulkarm refugee camp, northern West Bank, on Oct. 4, 2024.

