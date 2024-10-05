2024 Toronto Coin Expo held in Canada

Xinhua) 09:58, October 05, 2024

A dealer shows a silver bar during the 2024 Toronto Coin Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2024. Featuring over 40 coin &banknote dealers, the two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view collections of coins during the 2024 Toronto Coin Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2024. Featuring over 40 coin &banknote dealers, the two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People view collections of coins during the 2024 Toronto Coin Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2024. Featuring over 40 coin &banknote dealers, the two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)