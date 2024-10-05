Home>>
2024 Toronto Coin Expo held in Canada
(Xinhua) 09:58, October 05, 2024
A dealer shows a silver bar during the 2024 Toronto Coin Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2024. Featuring over 40 coin &banknote dealers, the two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People view collections of coins during the 2024 Toronto Coin Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2024. Featuring over 40 coin &banknote dealers, the two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People view collections of coins during the 2024 Toronto Coin Expo in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 4, 2024. Featuring over 40 coin &banknote dealers, the two-day event kicked off here on Friday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.