Extreme cold weather covers Toronto

Xinhua) 11:18, January 16, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2022 shows the frozen Lake Ontario in Toronto, Canada. Extreme cold weather with the temperature as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius covered Toronto from Friday to Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Jan. 15, 2022 shows the Lake Ontario with steam fog in extreme cold weather in Toronto, Canada. Extreme cold weather with the temperature as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius covered Toronto from Friday to Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People in thick coats walk on a street in extreme cold weather in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 15, 2022. Extreme cold weather with the temperature as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius covered Toronto from Friday to Saturday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

