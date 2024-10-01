Home>>
China, U.S. commerce ministers to hold call in near future
(Xinhua) 14:45, October 01, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce minister and his American counterpart will hold a call in the near future, according to people familiar with this matter.
They will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral economic and trade relations and key issues of mutual concern, including the restrictions on electric vehicles.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liu Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- NYC mayor indicted by federal prosecutors: reports
- New York mayor faces bribery, fraud charges
- U.S. facing pressing challenges in meeting climate goals: report
- U.S. Congress passes short-term funding bill to avert gov't shutdown before election
- U.S. judge rules Infowars' assets to be auctioned off to help pay Sandy Hook families
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.