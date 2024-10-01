China, U.S. commerce ministers to hold call in near future

Xinhua) 14:45, October 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce minister and his American counterpart will hold a call in the near future, according to people familiar with this matter.

They will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral economic and trade relations and key issues of mutual concern, including the restrictions on electric vehicles.

