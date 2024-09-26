U.S. judge rules Infowars' assets to be auctioned off to help pay Sandy Hook families

Xinhua) 11:23, September 26, 2024

HOUSTON, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday in the state of Texas that the assets of Infowars, run by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, will be auctioned off to help pay for the settlement of nearly 1.5 billion U.S. dollars awarded to victims' families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, in which 20 children and six school staff were killed.

The proposed auctions were "fair, reasonable, and appropriate", said Judge Christopher Lopez.

Infowars' assets, including its social media accounts, copyrighted materials and trademarks, will be liquidated in November, and additional assets including studio equipment will be sold at an auction at a later date, according to a report of The Hill.

Jones was held liable for damages caused by his repeatedly baseless false claims that the 2012 mass shooting, the deadliest at an elementary school in U.S. history, was somehow faked. He also called the bereaved "crisis actors."

