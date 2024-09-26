NYC mayor indicted by federal prosecutors: reports

Xinhua) September 26, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to multiple reports on Wednesday citing anonymous sources.

A federal investigation is focusing, at least in part, on whether Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations, said a report by The New York Times.

Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are expected to unseal charges against Adams on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation made multiple raids targeting Admas and his senior aides since November 2023, and several high-ranking officials in New York City resigned in September.

With a long police career, Adams became the 110th mayor of New York City in January 2022 and his term ends in January 2026.

Adams faces multiple challengers within the Democratic Party in his re-election bid and some public figures called for him to resign following the reports of indictment.

