NYC mayor indicted by federal prosecutors: reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury, according to multiple reports on Wednesday citing anonymous sources.
A federal investigation is focusing, at least in part, on whether Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations, said a report by The New York Times.
Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are expected to unseal charges against Adams on Thursday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation made multiple raids targeting Admas and his senior aides since November 2023, and several high-ranking officials in New York City resigned in September.
With a long police career, Adams became the 110th mayor of New York City in January 2022 and his term ends in January 2026.
Adams faces multiple challengers within the Democratic Party in his re-election bid and some public figures called for him to resign following the reports of indictment.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. Congress passes short-term funding bill to avert gov't shutdown before election
- U.S. judge rules Infowars' assets to be auctioned off to help pay Sandy Hook families
- Potential U.S. port strike could cripple global supply chain
- California's AI safety bill sparks heated debate as decision deadline nears
- U.S. sees uptick in breast cancer, pancreatic cancer diagnoses since COVID-19: study
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.