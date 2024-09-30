New fish species found in south China

Xinhua) 14:12, September 30, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have discovered a new cyprinid fish species, Opsariichthys rubriventris, in Huizhou City in south China's Guangdong Province.

In a paper published in the international journal Diversity, Opsariichthys rubriventris is described as a unique species endemic to Guangdong, residing in the upper reaches of rivers in the Pearl River basin.

The species can be distinguished from its relatives by several characteristics, including 13 to 14 predorsal scales, a lower jaw that projects slightly beyond the upper jaw, and cheeks featuring two mainly longitudinal rows of tubercles. Additionally, adult males exhibit reddish-orange coloration on their lower jaw, belly, pectoral fin and the anterior margin of their anal fin.

Zhou Jiajun, a co-author of the paper, noted that the discovery is significant for understanding the evolution of the Opsariichthys genus and for the protection of fish diversity in the Pearl River streams.

According to Zhou, the species has a narrow distribution range and small population size. With its vibrant colors and high ornamental value, it has become sought after in the ornamental fish trade. However, some habitats have become difficult to locate due to overfishing, highlighting the need for increased attention and protection.

