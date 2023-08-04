New toad species found in south China

Xinhua) 09:33, August 04, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have described a small-sized toad, found in south China's Guangdong Province, as a previously unknown species of genus Bufo.

The new species named Bufo exiguus is described as one of the smallest members of the genus Bufo, with a body size of 43.2-43.3 mm for adult males and 48.5-52.4 mm for adult females.

Its other features include small and olive-shaped parotoid glands and a fine vertebral line on the dorsal body, according to an article published in the journal Vertebrate Zoology.

The miniature toad was discovered by a joint research team from Sun Yat-sen University, the Guangdong Academy of Forestry, and the Guangdong Nankunshan Nature Reserve.

At present, this new species is only known to inhabit the Nankun Mountain in the city of Huizhou.

