China to enhance prevention, control of invasive alien species

Xinhua) 14:04, December 01, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance its capabilities in preventing and controlling invasive alien species to safeguard agriculture development and biodiversity.

The country faces multiple risks of invasive alien species due to its long land border, foreign exchanges, illegal introduction and breeding of exotic pets, and illegal release of animals, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

So far, the country has included 59 invasive alien species in a list entailing elevated management.

The statement said that China would strengthen quarantine inspection of inbound goods, means of transport, consignments and deliveries, and cross-border e-commerce to stem the introduction of invasive alien species.

Efforts will also be made to optimize the monitoring network and develop targeted prevention and control measures for specific invasive alien species.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)