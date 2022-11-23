Home>>
Blood pheasants spotted in Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 09:01, November 23, 2022
Several blood pheasants forage in Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The blood pheasant is native to forests at an altitude of 1,700-3,000 meters in mountainous areas in China and a bird species under the second-class state protection. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Guozhong)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese delegate calls on parties to seek compromise at upcoming UN biodiversity conference
- China enhances efforts to promote biodiversity conservation
- 1 mln hectares of afforestation completed along Yangtze River Economic Belt
- Former fishermen embrace new role as guardians of Yangtze
- Wetlands in NW China turn paradise for migratory birds
- New rare butterfly artificial breeding success in east China nature reserve
- Drones help Chinese scientists protect Tibetan antelopes
- Rare endemic plant species discovered in east China's Jiangxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.