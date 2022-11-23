Blood pheasants spotted in Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 09:01, November 23, 2022

Several blood pheasants forage in Qilian Mountain National Park in northwest China's Qinghai Province. The blood pheasant is native to forests at an altitude of 1,700-3,000 meters in mountainous areas in China and a bird species under the second-class state protection. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Guozhong)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)