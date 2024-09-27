Octogenarian conquers 3,000-meter skydiving challenge in C China's Hubei

Recently, an 84-year-old lady from Huanggang city, central China's Hubei Province successfully completed a 3,000-meter skydiving challenge at a base in Jingmen city of the province.

At her age, Tao Xidi stays in good health and enjoys staying current with new trends. The inspiration to take on a skydiving challenge came to her after she read about a 102-year-old foreign lady who had completed one. Tao's 63-year-old daughter, an outdoor sports enthusiast, had already done a skydiving challenge before her mother.

The daughter, a retired nurse surnamed Guo, fully supported her mother's idea and registered her at a base in Jingmen. "I have a good understanding of extreme sports, and I believe my mother can successfully complete the challenge. I want to help her realize her dream," said Guo.

On the day of the challenge, Guo drove her mother to the base. Tao was very excited during the journey. Upon reaching the base, Tao signed an agreement and confirmed her good health. Following adequate training and preparation, Tao boarded the airplane with two other tourists and her coach. As the plane ascended to 3,000 meters, Tao flashed a peace sign in front of the camera.

Under the guidance of her coach, Tao jumped from the airplane. At 1,500 meters above the ground, the parachute opened. Tao remained calm throughout the process.

Seven minutes after the parachute opened, Tao touched down on the ground. "I did it! It was fun! I achieved what the foreign lady had accomplished," Tao said proudly.

Tao's coach mentioned that while some people may feel a bit dizzy after skydiving, Tao felt completely fine. Despite initial nervousness, she was calm and chatty after the parachute opened.

Having served over 3,000 visitors since 2017, the coach noted that Tao, the oldest participant, had a remarkably clear mind in the air, setting a new age record at the skydiving base.

A staff member said that the skydiving base has received an increasing number of tourists over 60 years old.

