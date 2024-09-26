Home>>
China's non-financial ODI up 12.4 pct in first eight months
(Xinhua) 16:24, September 26, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 12.4 percent year on year to 94.09 billion U.S. dollars in the first eight months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.
