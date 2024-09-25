Home>>
China conducts 300-billion-yuan MLF at lower interest rate
(Xinhua) 13:20, September 25, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Wednesday conducted a 300-billion-yuan (about 42.73 billion U.S. dollars) medium-term lending facility (MLF) operation to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system.
The MLF operation had a maturity of one year with an interest rate of 2 percent, 30 basis points lower than the previous level.
After the operation, the outstanding balance of the MLF stood at 6.878 trillion yuan.
