Chinese FM urges China, Switzerland to back economic globalization with action

Xinhua) 14:26, September 25, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Tuesday that against the backdrop of rising protectionism and anti-globalization, China and Switzerland, both defenders of free trade, should demonstrate with concrete actions that economic globalization is unstoppable.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during talks with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He hailed the two countries' announcing the launch of negotiations on an upgraded version of the free trade agreement a piece of good news.

The two sides should cherish and maintain a high level of political mutual trust, adhere to mutual respect and equal treatment, and ensure a sound and steady development of bilateral relations, he said.

For his part, Cassis said the Swiss side will make every effort to push forward the negotiation process and promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

Switzerland values its partnership with China and always adheres to the one-China policy, he added.

During the talks, the two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis.

