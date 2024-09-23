China's outdoor sports boom reshapes tourism sector

China is witnessing a surge in outdoor sports participation and adventure tourism, fueled in part by excitement over events like the Paris Olympics.

From January to July, the number of Chinese people engaging in outdoor sports surged 19 percent year on year, with cycling and hiking leading the trend, according to data from online travel agency LY.com.

Photo shows tourists rafting at a scenic area in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo/Mo Guibin)

Popular platforms like Meituan report that searches for terms such as "cycling park" and "camping and outdoor barbecue" have spiked, while hiking queries have nearly doubled since the year's start.

In a survey of outdoor sports enthusiasts, 98.8 percent of respondents reported engaging in recreational outdoor activities.

In recent years, an increasing number of places have rolled out tourism experiences themed on outdoor sports by leveraging their unique natural landscapes.

Via ferrata, an assisted climbing route featuring fixed cables, ladders and bridges, has seen a surge in popularity at the Grand Canyon scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. Participation this summer more than doubled compared to last year. The area has also expanded its adventure offerings to include activities like bungee jumping.

Sports enthusiasts ride bikes on a road in Nanjing city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Fang Dongxu)

The outdoor sports boom is reshaping China's tourism sector. Lesser-known destinations are gaining prominence, exemplified by Wanning city in south China's Hainan Province, now a hotspot for surfing enthusiasts.

Provinces rich in natural resources are capitalizing on this trend, integrating outdoor sports into their tourism strategies. They're developing networks of hiking trails, cycling routes, and sports facilities, blending outdoor recreation with rural tourism and agricultural experiences.

Southwest China's Yunnan Province, known for its stunning landscapes, is at the forefront of this movement. The province regularly hosts marathons and cycling festivals while promoting activities like motorsports, paragliding and paddleboarding.

Tourists enjoy surfing in Riyue Bay in Wanning city, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo/Meng Zhongde)

The province is also developing outdoor sports zones along key areas, including the Three Parallel Rivers Protected Areas and the routes of the China-Laos and Yunnan-Vietnam railways. These zones feature 32 premium road trip itineraries with car camping sites, designed to promote adventure tourism along these rail corridors.

With over 400 million Chinese now engaging in outdoor sports, the country aims to grow the industry to 3 trillion yuan ($425 billion) by 2025, underscoring both the sector's economic potential and a cultural shift towards active, nature-based leisure.

