China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

Xinhua) 09:51, September 20, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.35 percent Friday, unchanged from the previous month.

The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.85 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

