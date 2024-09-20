Chinese premier stresses advancing reform on raising retirement age

Xinhua) 08:20, September 20, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks while attending a State Council meeting on mobilizing efforts for the reform on gradually raising statutory retirement age in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 19, 2024. Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, attended the meeting. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for the steady and orderly implementation of the reform on gradually raising statutory retirement age to provide important support for advancing Chinese modernization.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a State Council meeting on mobilizing efforts for the reform.

Li said the reform aligns with the objective requirement to proactively address an aging population and promote high-quality population development as well as the practical necessity for fully unleashing talent dividends and facilitating Chinese modernization.

He noted that the reform is a significant move to improve the social security system and better safeguard and improve people's livelihoods.

The Chinese premier emphasized adhering to the principle of voluntary participation and flexibility in implementing the delayed retirement policy, ensuring it truly reflects employees' intentions.

He urged the prompt formulation and improvement of supporting policies and measures, noting that policies that need to directly align with the reform plan should be introduced and implemented as early as possible.

Expanding employment should be a crucial measure supporting the reform's advancement, Li said. He stressed implementing and refining employment policies for college graduates and other young people while ensuring the protection of workers' rights and interests.

He also called for concrete efforts to strengthen old-age security and services, effective implementation of policies to raise basic pensions for urban and rural residents and retirees, and enhancing the coordination and adjustment of pension insurance at the national level.

Ding Xuexiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice premier of the State Council, and State Councilor Wu Zhenglong attended the meeting. State Councilor Shen Yiqin presided over the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)