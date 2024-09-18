'When Koala Meets Panda' 2024 China-Australia Short Video Contest launch ceremony and sharing session held

The launch ceremony for the "When Koala Meets Panda" 2024 China-Australia Short Video Contest, along with a sharing session featuring previous contestants, was successfully held on Sept. 11 at the Queensland Parliament House in Australia.

The launch ceremony and sharing session for past contestants of the "When Koala Meets Panda" 2024 China-Australia Short Video Contest are held. (Photo/Yongjiang Li)

The event was attended by Ruan Zongze, the Chinese consul-general in Brisbane; Queensland Parliament Member Mark Funer; Xue Meng, general manager of People’s Daily Online Australia; Professor Colin Mackerras, an Australian sinologist; and Greg Grainger, a renowned Australian TV producer. Additionally, nearly 50 past winners of the competition from across Australia attended, along with several prominent bloggers.

Ruan announced the official launch of the 2024 competition and said that through the lenses and video works of young friends, people on both sides are now able to better understand the other's culture and society.

Ruan Zongze, the Chinese consul-general in Brisbane, delivers a speech. (Photo/Quanjiao Wang)

Ruan noted that more and more foreign friends are visiting China and telling authentic and rich stories about China through new media. He looks forward to more people participating to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and encouraged everyone to take the competition as an opportunity to strengthen exchanges and jointly carry forward the spirit of China-Australia friendship. The Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane is willing to support new forms of cultural exchange activities.

Queensland Parliament Member Mark Funer delivers a speech. (Photo/Quanjiao Wang)

Funer expressed that the competition vividly reflects the cultural exchange and friendship between the two countries and noted that the Queensland Parliament strongly supports the hosting of such events.

Xue thanked all participants and judges, noting that the competition highlights the charm of China-Australia cultural exchange and deepens bilateral friendship. She encouraged ongoing support for the competition and other cultural activities.

Mackerras emphasized the importance of youth in shaping the future of China-Australia relations and highlighted the value of people-to-people exchanges.

Australian sinologist Colin Mackerras attends the event and delivers a speech . (Photo/Quanjiao Wang)

Granger, as a judge, appreciated the remarkable works from past years and recognized the competition as a valuable platform for building genuine friendships through cultural exchange.

Blogger “Uncle David” shares stories about his experiences with China and Chinese students. (Photo/Quanjiao Wang)

Gulasi, known as “Uncle David,” expressed pride in the growing enthusiasm for China-Australia cultural exchange among young people and encouraged continued collaboration.

The winners of previous competitions engaged in various forms of exchange, like singing Chinese songs, sharing their creative experiences, and telling their recent life experiences. The atmosphere was warm and friendly.

Past winner Lucy Jak-Lax performs the Chinese song "Legend" live. (Photo/Quanjiao Wang)

The event was hosted by the Chinese Consulate-General in Brisbane and organized by People's Daily Australia. It has been held for eight consecutive years. The theme of this year's competition is "Echoes of Time", inviting young people from China and Australia to shoot and produce short videos to review and showcase the friendship between the two countries.

"When Koala Meets Panda" 2024 China-Australia Short Video Contest is now open for submissions. (Photo/Quanjiao Wang)

