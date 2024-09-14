Home>>
China's industrial output up 4.5% in August
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:47, September 14, 2024
China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 4.5 percent year-on-year in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.
The country's retail sales increased 2.1 percent year-on-year last month, the NBS said.
