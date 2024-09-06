China-Madagascar economic roundtable yields new cooperation agreements

September 06, 2024

President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina delivers a keynote speech at the 2024 China-Madagascar Roundtable on Economic Development in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

The 2024 China-Madagascar Roundtable on Economic Development was held in Beijing on Sept. 5, 2024. President of the Republic of Madagascar Andry Nirina Rajoelina attended the event and delivered a keynote speech. Xu Lijing, deputy editor-in-chief of People's Daily, was also present and delivered a speech.

China has undergone a remarkable change over the past several decades, and its experience and exemplary role are inspiring, said Rajoelina.

Rajoelina emphasized the need for reliable and trustworthy partners as Madagascar undergoes its own economic transformation, inviting Chinese enterprises to boost investments in his country.

He expressed hope for the establishment of cooperative partnerships in key sectors such as energy, agriculture, trade and tourism.

Chinese and Malagasy industry representatives sign cooperation agreements at the 2024 China-Madagascar Roundtable on Economic Development in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

Chinese and Malagasy industry representatives signed cooperation agreements during the event, including constructing a special economic zone in Madagascar, as well as tourism, energy, mining and agriculture.

The roundtable was jointly organized by the Presidency of Madagascar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Madagascar, the Embassy of Madagascar in China, People's Daily Online, and the Sino-Africa Chamber of Commerce of Wenzhou.

The event also saw participation from key Chinese figures. Nan Cunhui, a standing committee member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, chairman of the Zhejiang Federation of Industry and Commerce, and honorary chairman of the Sino-Africa Chamber of Commerce of Wenzhou, attended alongside Zhang Xiaolun, chairman of China National Machinery Industry Corporation. Wang Tongzhou, chairman of China Communications Construction Company, was present, as was Chen Zhangliang, former vice president of the China Association for Science and Technology and former president of China Agricultural University. Ren Hongpeng, vice president of China Railway Engineering Corporation, and Xu Kaiyu, chairman of the Sino-Africa Chamber of Commerce of Wenzhou, rounded out the list of notable attendees engaging in discussions. Ye Zhenzhen, president of People's Daily Online, acted as the event's moderator.

The 2024 China-Madagascar Roundtable on Economic Development convenes in Beijing, Sept. 5, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

