Hunan-Africa cooperation: Building China-Africa relations from the provincial level

A press briefing on the cooperation between China's Hunan Province and Africa is held in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Central China's Hunan Province is one of the provinces leading the way in China in promoting China-Africa relations. A press briefing on Sept. 4 at the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation was held discussing cooperation between Hunan and Africa. Led by Dai Zhiguang, deputy director-general of the Office of Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Hunan Provincial Committee and Deng Weiping, deputy director-general of the Department of Commerce of Hunan Province, the briefing went into great depth on how the province is working with Africa.

Frequent high-level exchanges

Hunan has been active in arranging high-level exchanges with Africa, including both visits from Hunan leaders to Africa as well as African leaders visiting the province.

Since 2019, leaders from Hunan province have made eight visits to the African continent, visiting over ten countries, including Kenya, Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Through a series of high-level meetings with African leaders, forums, and the establishment of sister-city agreements, these visits have resulted in stronger trust and friendship as well as collaborative development.

In the other direction, Hunan has supported visits from African leaders to the province.

In the past five years, the province has played host to eight state visits by the leaders of African countries, including the Presidents of Malawi and Uganda, the Speaker of Burundi's Parliament, and the Deputy Speaker of Morocco.

The visits of African leaders have included meetings with Hunan provincial leadership, inspections of projects related to Africa, the signing of cooperation agreements, and the further elevation of relations between the two sides.

Events like the "Hunan Tour for African Ambassadors to China", the "Training Program for African Diplomats", and the "Hunan-Africa Local Industry Cooperation Conference" have all enhanced mutual understanding between Hunan and Africa, and have laid a solid foundation for future cooperation between the two sides.

Hosting key events

The hosting of events has been a major tool in developing Hunan-Africa relations.

Of the events, at the forefront is the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE). The event was first held in June 2019, and was the first of three consecutive sessions held in Hunan.

The first CAETE, themed "Win-Win Cooperation, Pragmatically Advancing China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations," set the tone for future engagements. The event saw the participation of over 160 senior officials from China and Africa, along with representatives from 53 African countries. With 81 cooperative projects signed, totaling $20.12 billion, the expo laid the groundwork for robust economic partnerships.

The subsequent expos in 2021 and 2023 continued to build on this success, with an increasing number of participants and signed agreements.

The third CAETE in 2023, themed "Shared Development, Shared Future," marked the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative and underscored the vitality of China-Africa cooperation. It had more than 1,700 Chinese and African enterprises, business associations, and financial institutions, with over 1,700 foreign guests and 10,000 domestic attendees. Representatives from 53 African countries were present, and 120 cooperative agreements and projects totaling $10.3 billion were signed.

In addition to CAETE, Hunan also hosted the 7th China-Africa People's Forum and the 7th China-Africa Youth Leaders Forum in 2024, which brought together high-level officials, youth leaders, and representatives from NGOs and think tanks. These forums fostered discussions on deepening China-Africa cooperation and building a high-level community with a shared future.

Expanding practical cooperation

Hunan has taken significant steps to expand practical cooperation with Africa, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture, and livelihood. The province's trade with Africa reached 55.67 billion yuan ($7.83 billion) in 2023, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 23.1 percent over the past three years. The hosting of CAETE in Hunan has been a catalyst for this growth, injecting strong momentum into China-Africa economic cooperation.

The Hunan China-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion and Innovation Demonstration Park has played host to the development of over 100 African brand products, forming over 10 import and export industrial chains, including coffee and cashews.

One of the most notable areas of cooperation is agriculture. Hunan, as the birthplace of hybrid rice, has leveraged its expertise to promote agricultural development in Africa. For instance, Yuan's Seed Industry, a major international leader in hybrid rice, has successfully implemented a full industrial chain for hybrid rice in Madagascar, significantly alleviating food security challenges in the region. This model of "government-led, enterprise-driven, and market-operated" cooperation serves as an excellent example for other agricultural enterprises in Hunan.

In addition to agriculture, Hunan has also made strides in promoting livelihood cooperation. The province has undertaken over 40 African agricultural cooperation projects, including the renovation of agricultural technology stations and the construction of agricultural demonstration centers. Hunan's medical teams have also played a crucial role in enhancing healthcare in Africa, with the province sending 57 batches of medical professionals to Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe. These efforts have earned Hunan a reputation for its commitment to improving the quality of life in African countries.

Improving channels and platforms

To sustain and deepen its cooperation with Africa, Hunan has focused on improving channels and platforms for collaboration. The Furong Block of the Changsha Area in the Hunan Free Trade Zone has become a new hub for China-Africa cooperation, facilitating exchanges and economic cooperation. The establishment of offshore industrial innovation and exchange centers by countries like Malawi, Liberia, and Madagascar at Hunan Agricultural University exemplifies the integration of industry, academia, and research.

Another significant development is the opening of the Malawian Consulate General in Changsha in 2023. This marks the first consulate general established by an African country in Hunan and the first by Malawi in China, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Hunan's universities have also played a vital role in fostering cultural and educational bonds, enrolling over 2,000 students from more than 40 African countries and promoting cultural exchanges through events like the "Hunan Africa Art Festival."

Hunan's efforts to improve logistics and connectivity with Africa have also been noteworthy. The province has established a comprehensive logistics channel from Zhuzhou to key African ports and interior regions, facilitating trade and enhancing the efficiency of supply chains. The launch of direct passenger and cargo flights between Changsha and African cities like Nairobi and Addis Ababa has further strengthened Hunan's connectivity with Africa.

Hunan's multifaceted approach to enhancing cooperation with Africa has yielded significant results, contributing to the deepening of China-Africa relations. Hunan has positioned itself as a crucial player in Africa, and as Hunan continues to build on these achievements, the province's partnership with Africa is poised to grow even stronger, benefiting both sides and contributing to the realization of a shared future.

