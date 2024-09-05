Feature: Chinese medical technology attracts visitors at East Africa healthcare expo

Xinhua) 09:41, September 05, 2024

NAIROBI, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Raymond Kavila, a medical engineer, had his eyes fixated on a health monitoring device showcased at the Medic East Africa exhibition that is taking place in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, Wednesday.

Kavila, who works at a leading medical equipment supplier in Kenya, is among the hundreds of visitors who were attracted to the modern machines on display at the stand of Shenzhen Osen Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of medical equipment.

Kavila told Xinhua that the equipment is ideal for healthcare facilities because of its ability to monitor vital health signs of patients, including blood pressure and heart rate, at an affordable price.

"Chinese medical equipment will help to expand access to healthcare even in remote areas because they are portable and easy to use," he said.

Szosen Ava Xie, a sales manager at Shenzhen Osen Technology, said their products are designed to provide high-quality health service even in regions without reliable electricity supply because they come with rechargeable high-energy batteries.

Xie said they are keen to partner with local distributors to ensure that health care is readily available to all patients regardless of income levels.

Daniel Green, exhibition manager at the Medic East Africa exhibition, said the three-day exhibition that began Wednesday hosted 200 exhibitors as well as industry investors from across the globe.

Green added that Chinese medical equipment manufacturers represented the largest block of exhibitors, with about 60 showcasing the latest devices designed to promote universal healthcare. He revealed that the huge interest from Chinese manufacturers in participating in the exhibition indicates that their equipment is well suited for Africa's healthcare facilities.

Patrick Alibu, president of the Uganda Medical Laboratory Technology Association, said China has emerged as a leading supplier of medical devices in East Africa because they have become the original manufacturers of a wide range of products required by health facilities, making the procurement process seamless, especially for hospitals with limited budgets.

Another visitor at the exhibition was Emelda Demesi, a sales representative at Medicplus Med Systems, which supplies medical equipment to hospitals across Kenya.

Demesi said she was impressed by the latest Chinese technology in anesthesia machines, which are used to inject medication to prevent patients undergoing medical procedures from experiencing pain.

Eric Edukor, who operates a hospital in Turkana County in northwest Kenya, said he met several Chinese manufacturers of medical equipment while at the exhibition.

Edukor added that after careful assessment, he is keen to purchase Chinese-made maternity equipment such as ultrasound machines and baby incubators because their spare parts are readily available even in remote villages of Kenya.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)