China's lunar research station initiative welcomes new international partners
(Xinhua) 13:13, September 05, 2024
HEFEI, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's ambitious initiative to launch an international lunar research station has gained new global cooperation partners.
During the opening ceremony of a two-day space forum held in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province on Thursday, China's space agency and its counterpart in Senegal signed an agreement on International Lunar Research Station cooperation.
China's Deep Space Exploration Lab has also inked memoranda of understanding with 10 organizations from countries including Serbia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Panama and South Africa.
