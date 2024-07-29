Feature: Lunar soil sample from China's Chang'e-5 mission under spotlight in Bangkok

Xinhua) 16:12, July 29, 2024

BANGKOK, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A rare opportunity to see soil from the moon in person captivated crowds as the lunar sample from China's Chang'e-5 mission was under the spotlight in Bangkok.

Under collaboration between the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) and the China National Space Administration (CNSA), the lunar sample was featured as one of highlights at Sci Power for Future Thailand Fair that concluded on Sunday.

Enclosed in a rotating crystal sphere, the 75-milligram sample named "The Moon Shines Bright On Me" invited visitors on a microscopic journey to the moon's surface and they marveled at the extraterrestrial material up close.

Experiencing the mysterious substance for the first time, elementary school student Tannya Neesanant was filled with excitement. "The lunar sample's unusual color intrigued my curiosity, as it appeared to be sand rather than soil," the seven-year-old told Xinhua.

The exhibit is a portion of samples that Chang'e-5 lunar probe collected, one of the most complicated and challenging missions in China's aerospace history.

Being able to get "closer than ever" to the moon really inspired people from diverse backgrounds who visited the display, particularly children, to fuel their passion for learning and pursuing their goals, said Suppawat Zhou, a staff member at the exhibition.

"It was truly rewarding to see visually impaired and deaf students learning about the exhibits through the interpretation from their teachers, which sparked their keen interest in astronomy, space and technology," he added.

NARIT head Saran Poshyachinda said the exhibition also showcased advanced technologies Thailand has developed for astronomical research, such as an instrument designed to observe cosmic radiation and space weather from a lunar perspective, which will be aboard China's Chang'e-7 moon exploration mission.

In April, China and Thailand signed two memorandums of understanding to cooperate on exploration and peaceful use of outer space as well as on an international lunar research station.

"We are looking forward to receiving lunar samples from the CNSA for our laboratory test, so we can develop suitable instruments for future exploration on the moon's surface," Saran said in an interview with Xinhua.

"Collaboration with China is very crucial for developing our own capabilities and helping us to be in line with global leaders," he said.

