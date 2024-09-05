Chinese envoy warns against repetition of humanitarian tragedy in West Bank

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- The international community must not allow the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza to be repeated in the West Bank, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), on Wednesday.

In remarks at a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, Geng said that despite repeated international efforts and calls for a ceasefire and an end to all hostilities in Gaza, there is still no sign of easing or de-escalation.

"Rather, what we do see is the continued escalation of the situation in the West Bank in addition to what is going on in Gaza," he said, noting that next week will mark the 11th month of the Gaza conflict.

The ambassador urged the parties, Israel in particular, to show calm and restraint and fulfill its obligations as the occupying power, halt settler activities, stop attacks in the West Bank, and respect and maintain the status quo shaped by the history of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

"This war has been raging for too long. Ceasefire negotiations have been delayed for too long. And the suffering of the population has persisted for too long time," said Geng. "It's time to put an end to all these."

"We support the Security Council in taking further actions to implement the relevant Council resolutions, put out the flames of war without delay, and alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe," he said.

