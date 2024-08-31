Chinese envoy urges security guarantee for polio vaccinations in Gaza

Xinhua) 10:15, August 31, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), urged Israel on Thursday to provide security guarantee and facilitation for the vaccination against the polio virus in Gaza.

The polio virus seriously threatens the health of children in Gaza, and vaccination is the most effective way to stem the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of children, Geng said in his remarks at the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Stressing that China supports the appeal by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the ambassador urged Israel to provide security guarantee and facilitation for the vaccination work "in a responsible manner towards its own children and those of the region."

"We support the Council in making a strong appeal to this end to avoid further worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," Geng noted.

He addressed the dire situation in Gaza, where over 40,000 civilians have been killed since the conflict started over 10 months ago, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives in the past month alone.

The envoy noted that despite the repeated calls by the international community for an end to the fighting, the multiple resolutions adopted by the Security Council in this regard, and provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice, the situation has not seen any improvement. "Rather, it continues to worsen."

"Hundreds of thousands of people were forced to flee time and again, unable to find a safe place of living," Geng said, adding that Israel continued to further suppress and restrict the UN and other humanitarian organizations, frequently rejecting deliveries of supplies such as fuel.

Recently, humanitarian agencies were compelled to evacuate from their centers and warehouses in Deir al-Balah, further causing serious damage to the humanitarian system in Gaza, said the ambassador.

Geng underscored that the priority now is to fully implement the four Security Council resolutions on the situation in Gaza, secure an immediate and durable ceasefire, and effectively ease the humanitarian catastrophe.

"Ceasefire negotiations cannot be indefinitely delayed, still less should they be used as an excuse to continue committing atrocities in Gaza and the West Bank in violation of international law," he stated.

The envoy urged Israel to immediately stop all military operations in Gaza, open all border crossings, stop its suppression and restriction of the UN and other humanitarian organizations, stop its attacks on the West Bank, and curb settler violence and impunity.

He also called on countries with significant influence on the parties concerned to "demonstrate a sincere and responsible approach and take practical actions" to help realize a ceasefire.

Geng also expressed support for further actions by the Security Council to promote the implementation of relevant resolutions, bring an early end to the fighting, and ease the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)