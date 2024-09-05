U.S. California declares emergency for landslide-threatened city

Xinhua) 10:02, September 05, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Rancho Palos Verdes, a Southern California city grappling with an ongoing landslide that has forced hundreds of residents to evacuate and left many without power or gas.

The declaration came on Tuesday afternoon, following urgent requests from senior officials of the city about 48 km south of Los Angeles.

According to the governor's statement, Rancho Palos Verdes is situated on four of the five sub-slides comprising the Greater Portuguese Landslide Complex.

The land movement in parts of this complex has "significantly accelerated following severe storms in 2023 and 2024," Newsom said.

The crisis escalated rapidly, with the electric utility company Southern California Edison (SCE) cutting off power to 245 homes on Sunday and Monday due to broken pipes and power lines causing hazards.

During a community meeting Tuesday evening, Larry Chung, vice president of SCE, stated that there is "no timeframe" for power restoration in the affected areas due to land instability.

The landslide zone has also expanded dramatically, covering approximately 680 acres (2.75 square km) over the past year. Residents in this growing area have been advised to evacuate, and many face indefinite periods without electricity and gas.

Rancho Palos Verdes City Manager Ara Mihranian welcomed the emergency declaration, saying in a statement, "The City has been navigating this crisis for almost two years, and the skyrocketing costs of responding to this emergency are taking a toll on our coffers."

While the state's emergency declaration provides some financial relief for the city's response efforts, it does not offer individual assistance to affected residents.

Local officials are urging Newsom and state emergency services to request a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, which could trigger the Federal Emergency Management Agency's resources and potential individual assistance.

