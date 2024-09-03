U.S. military-industrial complex reaps economic gains by supplying weapons worldwide

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

War is a lucrative business for the United States. Driven by the interests of the military-industrial complex, the U.S. has been fueling wars and conflicts worldwide, leading to devastating humanitarian crises.

By consistently supplying weapons to the battleground, the U.S. continuously reaps economic gains.

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced that the U.S. government has approved more than $20 billion in arms sales to Israel, including scores of fighter jets and advanced air-to-air missiles.

Total U.S. foreign military sales are already above $80 billion this fiscal year, said Cara Abercrombie, acting deputy under secretary of defense for policy. That's higher than the 2023 fiscal year total. Abercrombie predicted it would continue to rise.

The military-industrial complex in the U.S. trades peace and civilian lives for profits, being the main culprit undermining the current international security order.

