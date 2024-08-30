Senior Chinese official meets Bridgewater founder

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese official He Lifeng on Thursday met with Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, in Beijing.

He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, briefed Dalio on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, China's economic situation, and the reform of the capital market.

Noting that China is further deepening comprehensive reform and promoting Chinese modernization, he said that since the beginning of this year, the economy has continued to rebound and show positive signs and solid progress has been made in advancing high-quality development.

He expressed the hope that Dalio will continue to play a bridging role and promote U.S. companies to seize opportunities and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

Dalio expressed full confidence in China's economy and future development and said Bridgewater is willing to make new contributions to promoting U.S.-China friendly cooperation.

