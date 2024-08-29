U.S. reports 21 Oropouche cases among travelers returning from Cuba

Xinhua) 10:40, August 29, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 21 Oropouche virus disease cases have been reported among U.S. travelers returning from Cuba, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Oropouche virus is an emerging arthropod-borne virus in the Americas. Recent reports of outbreaks in areas without previous endemic transmission, fatal cases, and vertical transmission associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes have raised concerns about human health risks.

For the 21 cases reported in the United States, most patients had self-limited illness. At least three patients experienced recurrent symptoms after resolution of the initial illness, according to CDC.

The CDC called on clinicians and public health jurisdictions to be aware of the occurrence of Oropouche virus disease in U.S. travelers and request testing for suspected cases. Travelers should prevent insect bites when traveling, and pregnant persons should consider deferring travel to areas experiencing outbreaks of Oropouche virus disease.

