Home>>
1 killed, 1 injured in U.S. Seattle shooting
(Xinhua) 10:10, August 28, 2024
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night inside a car in U.S. Seattle's North Beacon Hill neighborhood, police said.
Officers who responded to a 911 call found a woman and a man inside a car with gunshot wounds. A second woman inside the vehicle was not injured, police said.
The man died, and the injured woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, Seattle Police Department spokesperson Eric Munoz wrote in a blog post.
Whoever fired the shots fled before officers arrived, and there have been no arrests, police said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. heat-related deaths double over 25 years
- US democracy fund interferes in foreign affairs, commits countless crimes
- U.S. sees growing threat of rare, deadly mosquito virus
- U.S. colleges brace for possible return of war protests: USA Today
- U.S. protectionist measures trigger global worries about trade war: spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.