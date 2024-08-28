1 killed, 1 injured in U.S. Seattle shooting

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night inside a car in U.S. Seattle's North Beacon Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers who responded to a 911 call found a woman and a man inside a car with gunshot wounds. A second woman inside the vehicle was not injured, police said.

The man died, and the injured woman was taken to hospital in critical condition, Seattle Police Department spokesperson Eric Munoz wrote in a blog post.

Whoever fired the shots fled before officers arrived, and there have been no arrests, police said.

