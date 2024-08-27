US democracy fund interferes in foreign affairs, commits countless crimes

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently released "The National Endowment for Democracy: What It Is and What It Does."

The report reveals the truth about the National Endowment for Democracy’s (NED) involvement in global infiltration, subversion and sabotage under the guise of promoting democracy and human rights.

Funded by the U.S. government, the NED has long engaged in instigating color revolutions, subverting state power in other countries, colluding with various forces to meddle in other countries' internal affairs, and fabricating false information to mislead public opinion. Its misdeeds are too numerous to list.

The NED's actions have jeopardized world peace and stability severely. No country should use promoting democracy and human rights as an excuse to harm other countries' interests. Members of the international community need to have exchanges and dialogue based on mutual respect.

