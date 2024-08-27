US democracy fund interferes in foreign affairs, commits countless crimes
Cartoon by Ma Hongliang
China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently released "The National Endowment for Democracy: What It Is and What It Does."
The report reveals the truth about the National Endowment for Democracy’s (NED) involvement in global infiltration, subversion and sabotage under the guise of promoting democracy and human rights.
Funded by the U.S. government, the NED has long engaged in instigating color revolutions, subverting state power in other countries, colluding with various forces to meddle in other countries' internal affairs, and fabricating false information to mislead public opinion. Its misdeeds are too numerous to list.
The NED's actions have jeopardized world peace and stability severely. No country should use promoting democracy and human rights as an excuse to harm other countries' interests. Members of the international community need to have exchanges and dialogue based on mutual respect.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. sees growing threat of rare, deadly mosquito virus
- Long COVID puts million Americans off career paths: WSJ
- U.S. colleges brace for possible return of war protests: USA Today
- U.S. protectionist measures trigger global worries about trade war: spokesperson
- US entry horror triggers complaints from students
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ends presidential campaign, endorses Trump
- Harris accepts presidential nomination at Democratic National Convention
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accepts VP nomination at Democratic National Convention
- U.S. Fed minutes indicate potential rate cut in September
- Study finds 60 pct of U.S. baby foods fail nutrition standards
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.