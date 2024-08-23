Harris accepts presidential nomination at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night officially accepted the Democratic Party's presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) held at the United Center in Chicago.

"I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," said Harris, the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket in the country, in a speech on the fourth and the final day of the DNC.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a New Way Forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans," she said.

Harris reflected on her upbringing as a person of Indian and African descent, and her experience working as a prosecutor in the Bay Area and as California's attorney general.

In her speech, Harris said that building middle class will be a defining goal of her presidency, and that middle class is where she comes from. She elaborated on abortion rights, immigration policy, foreign policy, among other topics.

The Democratic presidential nominee also blasted former President Donald Trump's actions and policies, describing that the consequences of putting Trump back in the White House as "extremely serious."

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, lashed out at Harris' speech, saying that she stands for "incompetence" and "weakness."

Earlier on Thursday, thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched near the DNC venue to express their dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's Israel policy.

In her acceptance speech, Harris attempted to address the Israel-Palestine conflict.

"President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom, and self-determination," said the Democratic nominee.

On Aug. 6, the DNC announced that Harris had been officially certified as the party's presidential nominee following a five-day online balloting process.

On Aug. 20, she was once again confirmed as the party's presidential nominee during the DNC.

