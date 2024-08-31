New study finds worse cancer outcomes for young minority in U.S.

SACRAMENTO, the United States, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- A new study showed that minority adolescents and young adults ages 15 to 39 in the United States had worse cancer diagnoses and survival rates compared to the general population.

The research, published Friday in the Journal of American Medical Association Network, analyzed data from over 290,000 adolescents and young adult (AYA) cancer patients diagnosed between 2004 and 2017, providing a detailed look at outcomes across all five federally defined racial categories.

The study found that Black, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) patients were more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage cancer compared to White patients.

Black patients, in particular, had higher odds of late-stage diagnosis for seven out of 10 cancer types examined, including breast, cervical, colorectal, lung, lymphoma, melanoma, and testicular cancers.

Survival rates also varied significantly by race, with American Indian or Alaska Native patients showing the lowest 10-year overall survival rates for cancers of the central nervous system, lung, ovary, and testis. Meanwhile, NHOPI patients fared worst in terms of surviving cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, sarcoma, and melanoma.

The biggest differences are seen in skin cancer, colon cancer, and cancers of soft tissues and bones. Young individuals from NHOPI backgrounds often experience poorer outcomes across multiple cancer types, with a higher likelihood of dying sooner after diagnosis.

Notably, the study's inclusion of previously overlooked data from NHOPI groups revealed previously unnoticed differences in cancer outcomes.

"This is likely the most inclusive and comprehensive study to evaluate cancer disparities in stage at diagnosis and survival among AYA patients across all five federally defined racial categories," the researchers stated.

The study emphasized the critical importance of including and disaggregating data for indigenous populations, which are often overlooked or merged with other groups in health research.

