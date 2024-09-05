Israel's military operations cause great damages, casualties
A woman looks at a damaged street after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Sept. 4, 2024. Israel's military operations across the West Bank starting from Aug. 28 have caused great damages and casualties. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
A man walks on a damaged street after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Sept. 4, 2024. Israel's military operations across the West Bank starting from Aug. 28 have caused great damages and casualties. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
A man sits by the side of a damaged street after an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Sept. 4, 2024. Israel's military operations across the West Bank starting from Aug. 28 have caused great damages and casualties. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
Israeli military vehicles are seen during an Israeli operation in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on Sept. 4, 2024. Israel's military operations across the West Bank starting from Aug. 28 have caused great damages and casualties. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)
Photos
