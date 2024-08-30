Chinese envoy condemns Israeli military operation in West Bank

Xinhua) 15:06, August 30, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's recent military operation in the West Bank which resulted in at least 10 deaths and many injuries.

"China strongly condemns this," said Geng at the UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, noting that the Israeli military launched a large-scale military operation on Wednesday targeting Palestinian cities, including Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas in the West Bank.

Geng said that in the West Bank, Israel continues to violate international law and UN Security Council resolutions, expanding settlements and intensifying searches, arrests, and raids on Palestinians.

Noting that senior Israeli officials recently spoke of applying the same approach in the West Bank as they have in Gaza, he said, "We are shocked and seriously concerned by such extreme remarks that risk global condemnation."

China opposes any actions or rhetoric that could exacerbate tensions and condemns all attacks on civilians, calling on all parties, especially Israel, to remain calm and restrained to prevent further escalation of the situation, said Geng.

"Gaza has now turned into hell on earth. We must never allow the same humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza to happen in the West Bank, which will turn the West Bank into another hell on earth," he warned.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)