China, Norway to expand practical cooperation: spokesperson

Xinhua) 19:09, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Norway to push forward the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Norway relations via Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store's visit, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Store will pay an official visit to China from Sept. 9 to 11.

Spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily press briefing that during Store's visit, President Xi Jinping will meet with him, and Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, will have talks and meet with him respectively and have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Norway was one of the first Western countries to recognize the People's Republic of China. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Norway, Mao said.

China attaches great importance to the development of China-Norway relations, Mao said, adding China is willing to work with Norway to take Store's visit as an opportunity to carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, join hands in green transformation and push forward the sustained, healthy and stable development of China-Norway relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)