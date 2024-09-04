Chinese vice premier stresses accelerating development of high-tech industries

CHONGQING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing has stressed the need to lead industrial innovation with scientific and technological innovation, and to accelerate the development of high-tech industries to forge new momentum and advantages for high-quality development in China.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his research trip in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality from Monday to Tuesday.

He inspected the production lines and laboratories of four local companies to learn about sci-tech innovation, industrialization, and testing and certification services, among other topics.

It is necessary to adapt to the trends of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, strengthen basic research and research for application, and promote the development of core technologies and cutting-edge sci-tech breakthroughs with originality, Zhang said.

He stressed strengthening the integration of industry, academia and research that is led by enterprises, supporting mutually beneficial cooperation and collaborative innovation in the industrial chain, both upstream and downstream, and accelerating the transformation and industrial application of sci-tech achievements.

Zhang urged speeding up the empowerment of digital intelligence and green technologies in high-tech industries, developing the industrial internet, and promoting the practical application of artificial intelligence.

He urged leveraging the advantages of the super-large-scale market of China, expanding the application scenarios of high-tech technologies and products, and driving the scaled development of high-tech industries.

Zhang also emphasized the need to further comprehensively deepen reforms and improve the institutional mechanisms and policy systems for the development of high-tech industries in the country.

China will form high-tech industry clusters with global competitiveness, he said. It is necessary to develop high-tech industries according to local conditions, avoid low-level repetitive construction, and prevent rat-race and irrational competition, Zhang added.

