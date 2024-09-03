Home>>
Inside China 3 | Sino-African cultural ambassador (highlights)
(People's Daily App) 14:54, September 03, 2024
What is it like to live and study in China? Join our People's Daily reporter to discover about the amazing story and fun adventures of Ayubu Damiani Tewele, also known as Wang Xiaole, a student from Tanzania who has been in China for six years.
(Produced Huang Jingjing, Lou Qingqing, Zheng Qi, Wang Xiangyu and Liang Peiyu)
