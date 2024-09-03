Four Chinese irrigation projects granted world heritage status

Xinhua) 13:28, September 03, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Four ancient Chinese irrigation sites were honored Tuesday as World Heritage Irrigation Structures, according to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Granted by the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, the inclusion of the four irrigation projects has brought the total number of Chinese irrigation projects on the list to 38.

The four newly enlisted heritage projects include the Karez Wells in Turpan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Huizhou Weirs in east China's Anhui Province and the Wuyuan Weirs in east China's Jiangxi Province (joint application), the Fengyan Terraces in the county of Hanyin in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and the Jufeng Weirs in Xiushan County in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

