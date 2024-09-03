China's top political advisor meets Lesotho PM

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2024. Matekane is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday met with Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, who is here for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China stands ready to work with Lesotho to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on development philosophies and reform experience, and deepen cooperation in various fields.

Matekane expressed the hope to deepen practical cooperation and enhance inter-party exchanges with China, and learn from China's experience in governance.

