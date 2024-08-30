China's counter-terrorism forum gathers international consensus

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from over 50 countries analyzed new features of terrorism and discussed the use of unmanned and intelligent technologies in combating terrorist attacks, at a four-day forum that concluded Friday.

More than 300 participants discussed the topic of "Unmanned Counter-terrorism Operations" and reached consensus on multiple issues during the Great Wall 2024 International Forum on Counter-terrorism.

They exchanged views on topics such as the current unmanned counter-terrorism operation environment, relevant tactics, and the development and application of equipment.

"At this forum, we have all learned a lot," said Avom Nang Jean Jacques, defense attache at the Cameroonian Embassy in China, during the closing ceremony. He believed that with the joint efforts of all sides, the proposals put forward at the forum would surely be implemented.

The forum, the fifth of its kind since its inauguration in 2016, has become an important platform that promotes international dialogue on counter-terrorism.

